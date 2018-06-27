The first main section of the new £745m Aberdeen bypass is opening on Wednesday morning.

The 28-mile project is one of Scotland's biggest infrastructure investments.

The four-mile (7km) stretch that is opening is between Parkhill and Blackdog.

The speed limit for that section of road is 70mph, with a reduced speed limit on the approach to slip roads at the junctions.

The bypass was given the green light by Scottish ministers in 2009, but was delayed by legal action.

The overall project is behind schedule, and a late Autumn deadline is being worked towards.