Major search for missing NorthLink ferry crewman
- 28 June 2018
A major air and sea search is being carried out for a crewman reported missing from a Northlink ferry off the Aberdeenshire coast.
The alert was raised on the Hjaltland - which was sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick - on Wednesday night.
The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness and RNLI lifeboats joined the search. Mayday broadcasts are also being made.
NorthLink said the crewman's next of kin had been informed.