Workers on three offshore platforms operated by oil firm Total have voted to begin industrial action, the Unite union has said.

Unite said members on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar installations had voted "overwhelmingly" for action in the dispute over a pay and conditions review.

The union claimed the action could cease production on the platforms.

Total said it wanted to find a way to resolve the dispute.

'Negotiated solution'

Unite is consulting members about what type of industrial action would be called and when.

Total said it was now waiting for Unite to detail its plans.

Jean-Luc Guiziou, managing director of Total E&P UK, said: "I want this dispute resolved. I know from talking to our workforce that we can find a negotiated solution."