Aberdeen fog forces rescue helicopter road landing
- 29 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of road near Aberdeen beach had to be closed on Friday morning to allow a coastguard rescue helicopter to land.
Thick fog meant the aircraft - carrying a sick crewman from a boat - could not land at Aberdeen International Airport or Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Instead, it touched down by the golf course at the Beach Esplanade.
The road later reopened.