Aberdeen fog forces rescue helicopter road landing

  • 29 June 2018
Coastguard helicopter at beach Image copyright Aberdeen Coastguard

A section of road near Aberdeen beach had to be closed on Friday morning to allow a coastguard rescue helicopter to land.

Thick fog meant the aircraft - carrying a sick crewman from a boat - could not land at Aberdeen International Airport or Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Instead, it touched down by the golf course at the Beach Esplanade.

The road later reopened.

