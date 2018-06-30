Emergency services deal with Orkney two-vehicle crash
The emergency services have been dealing with a two-vehicle crash in Orkney.
The collision took place at about 16:00.
It has caused serious delays for traffic on the Churchill Barriers, close to the Burray end of the third barrier.
There is no word on whether anyone has been injured.