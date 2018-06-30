NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Emergency services deal with Orkney two-vehicle crash

  • 30 June 2018
Image caption The collision took place on the Churchill Barriers, close to Burray

The emergency services have been dealing with a two-vehicle crash in Orkney.

The collision took place at about 16:00.

It has caused serious delays for traffic on the Churchill Barriers, close to the Burray end of the third barrier.

There is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

