Serious collision leads to north-east road closure
- 1 July 2018
The A93 road has been closed between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee ski centre after a serious crash.
The emergency services were called to the collision at about 12:50.
Police have warned that the road will remain closed until further notice.