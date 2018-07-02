Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption James Wyness welcomed Mikhail Gorbachev to Aberdeen in 1993

Former Aberdeen lord provost James Wyness has died at the age of 85.

Mr Wyness - provost from 1992 to 1996 - welcomed former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev when he received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1993.

Barney Crockett, the current lord provost of Aberdeen, said: "Jim was a wonderful person, who was dedicated to his family and the city of Aberdeen.

"As a local councillor and as lord provost he was held in high regard by all at the council."

He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time."