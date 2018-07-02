Police name German biker killed in crash
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who died after a collision between two motorbikes has been named as a 65-year-old from Germany.
Marietta Ruffing died after the crash on the A93 near Braemar on Sunday.
Police Scotland is appealing for dashcam footage.
Sgt Peter Henderson said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have contacted us. We continue to appeal to anyone who saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident, or indeed the collision itself."