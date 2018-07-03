A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The two-vehicle accident - involving a Morris Minor and a Renault van - happened at about 08:00 on the Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road, near the Newark junction.

The woman - in her 60s - was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions.