Appeal after bayonet found in Kirkwall garden
- 3 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information after a "military-style bayonet" was found in a garden in Orkney.
It was discovered by a member of the public in the Thoms Street area of Kirkwall.
PC Kenneth Macleod said: "Orkney has a rich military history and we know that a number of items of memorabilia are held in the islands.
"However, we are keen to understand how this bayonet came to be where it was."