Police have appealed for information after a "military-style bayonet" was found in a garden in Orkney.

It was discovered by a member of the public in the Thoms Street area of Kirkwall.

PC Kenneth Macleod said: "Orkney has a rich military history and we know that a number of items of memorabilia are held in the islands.

"However, we are keen to understand how this bayonet came to be where it was."