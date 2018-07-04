NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Six people involved in A95 crash near Keith

  • 4 July 2018

The emergency services have been dealing with a two-vehicle crash in Moray.

The accident happened on the A95 near Keith at about 08:15.

Police said initial reports suggested there were six occupants involved.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances had been sent to the scene.

