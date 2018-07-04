NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cannabis worth £250,000 recovered in Aberdeen

A cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of more than £250,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen, police have said.

A drug search warrant was executed in the Langstane Place area of the city on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said two men, aged 24 and 35, were arrested in connection with a cultivation.

They have been charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.