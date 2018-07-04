Chevron set to put Central North Sea platforms up for sale
- 4 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Oil firm Chevron is set to put its platforms in the Central North Sea up for sale.
The Alba, Alder, Britannia, Captain, Elgin-Franklin, Erskine and Jade platforms are included in the plans.
The operations employ 610 staff and 220 contractors.
Chevron said it was confirming an intent to market its assets in the Central North Sea, and that those assets may or may not be sold.