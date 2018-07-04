Image copyright Chevron Image caption The Alba field is one of those involved

Oil firm Chevron is set to put its platforms in the Central North Sea up for sale.

The Alba, Alder, Britannia, Captain, Elgin-Franklin, Erskine and Jade platforms are included in the plans.

The operations employ 610 staff and 220 contractors.

Chevron said it was confirming an intent to market its assets in the Central North Sea, and that those assets may or may not be sold.