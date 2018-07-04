Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in at an Aberdeenshire shop.

Alcohol and cigarettes were reported stolen from the store in Newburgh early on Monday morning.

A crash police were linking to the incident was later reported on the A90 at Balmedie.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, have now been charged in connection with the break-in, and other alleged offences including the theft of a vehicle.