Two charged after Newburgh break-in and Balmedie crash
- 4 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in at an Aberdeenshire shop.
Alcohol and cigarettes were reported stolen from the store in Newburgh early on Monday morning.
A crash police were linking to the incident was later reported on the A90 at Balmedie.
Two men, aged 20 and 21, have now been charged in connection with the break-in, and other alleged offences including the theft of a vehicle.