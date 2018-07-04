Image copyright Getty Images

Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin are being downgraded due to staffing shortages.

Some pregnant women who are considered to be medium to high risk will need to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth from mid July.

NHS Grampian said it was the only option given low staff numbers, and it had to ensure women and children receive safe and sustainable care.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the system for rotas was broken.

Sue Swift, NHS Grampian's divisional manager for the women and children's service, said: "We want to be absolutely clear that some medium and high risk pregnancies will need to be booked to birth elsewhere to ensure the safety of mum and baby.

"This is not a change we wanted to make but, in the end, it was the only option given the low staff numbers.

"It is critical that we ensure women and children receive safe and sustainable care.

"The new arrangements will begin on 18 July."

'Really deflated'

Mr Lochhead said: "This is hugely disappointing news given that staff recruitment problems mean that more women will now be transferred to other hospitals out with Moray to give birth.

"In terms of how safe rotas are configured in our hospital wards, the system is clearly broken, with too much reliance on using trainee doctors who can choose where to go.

"This needs to change, and change quickly."

The Keep MUM (Maternity Unit for Moray) group has been campaigning to protect services at Dr Gray's.

Keep MUM chairwoman Kirsty Watson said: "I have grave concerns, for women and babies. How can it ever be safe to go in ambulance when you are in labour, to travel at least a 90-minute journey.

"The staffing issues are not new issues.

"We have had a lot of support. I feel really deflated."