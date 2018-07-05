Image copyright AIBN Image caption The rotors detached from the helicopter in 2016

A final report into a helicopter crash in Norway which killed 13 men including an oil worker from Aberdeenshire is due to be published.

The Super Puma 225 came down near the island of Turoey, near Bergen, while it was returning from an oil field in April 2016.

Iain Stuart 41, from Laurencekirk, was one of those who died.

The rotor becoming detached from the fuselage. The final report is expected to make a series of recommendations.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Iain Stuart was one of those who died

One witnesses saw the helicopter approaching before he heard a metallic sound and the rotor detached.

He described it as an "explosion in the sky".

The helicopter then fell to the ground and burst into flames.