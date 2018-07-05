Woman charged over snake 'cruelty' video

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The video of the alleged abuse was posted on social media on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a video posted on social media appeared to show a snake being abused.

Police said the video was circulated on the afternoon of Wednesday 4 July.

They said that they had carried out an investigation alongside the Scottish SPCA and identified a woman from Aberdeen as the alleged abuser.

She has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is due to appear at court in the city at a later date.

Sgt Jonathan Spence said: "Inquiries were carried out involving police and the Scottish SPCA and we are grateful to members of the public who have assisted."