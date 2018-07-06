Kirkwall lifeboat launched to assist grounded yacht
- 6 July 2018
Kirkwall lifeboat was launched to assist a yacht that ran aground in the Orkney islands.
The "Dieaneira" put out a mayday call after the incident which happened to the west of Shapinsay.
Although the boat had refloated by the time the RNLI arrived on scene, it had a small leak so the lifeboat crew escorted it into Kirkwall marina
The launch was requested by Shetland Coastguard. It was the twelfth call out for the Kirkwall lifeboat this year.