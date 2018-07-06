NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Armed police called to disturbance at Aberdeen flat

  • 6 July 2018
Rosehill Drive Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to flats on Rosehill Drive at about 16:40

Armed police are responding to a disturbance at a flat in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to an address in Rosehill Drive, near Hilton, at about 16:40.

A police spokesman said the incident was "contained" and there was no threat to the wider public.

