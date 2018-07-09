Orkney secures Island Games for 2023
- 9 July 2018
Orkney is to host the 2023 Island Games.
The decision was confirmed by a unanimous vote at the International Island Games Association (IIGA) AGM in Gibraltar at the weekend.
The IIGA executive committee had recommended to its members that Orkney was capable of hosting the event following an inspection last year.
It will feature 13 disciplines including athletics, archery, badminton, football and golf.