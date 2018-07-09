Aberdeen to get first taxi rate rise in seven years
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Aberdeen is to have its first taxi rate rise in seven years.
Members of the city council's licensing committee agreed the 5% increase by adjusting yardage figures, which means additional charges to the basic tariff will begin after a shorter distance.
It is due to come into effect on 21 August.
It followed a consultation on two proposals. The local authority reviews fares every 18 months, but had not increased them since 2011.