Cannabis and ecstasy with a combined estimated street value of £25,000 has been recovered in Inverurie, police have said.

Officers said cannabis worth £23,000 and £2,000 of ecstasy was seized from an address in the Aberdeenshire town on Friday, along with £27,000 in cash.

Two local men, aged 20 and 21, have been charged.

Police Scotland said the men were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.