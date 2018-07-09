Image copyright Police Scotland

Further searches for an 88-year-old missing man in Orkney have been held as concerns for his safety increase.

James Mainland is understood to have left his home in Birsay on Saturday morning.

He suffers from dementia and it is feared he could hide from members of the public or become aggressive.

Ch Insp Matt Webb said: "As time passes we are naturally growing increasingly anxious. Search activity has covered a significant area."

Searchers have included police officers, coastguard teams and fire teams.

Mr Mainland is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, short white hair and a short white beard.

At the time he left home he was wearing a blue body warmer, purple top, black trousers and brown slippers.