Aberdeen International Airport strike announced by Unite
Workers at Aberdeen International Airport have voted for strike action, Unite has said.
The union said 88% of workers had rejected the latest pay offer.
It said 24-hour action was planned for 20 July, 2 August and 16 August, unless the dispute can be resolved.
An airport spokesman said: "We believe we have made an offer that is entirely fair and reasonable and we are committed to continuing discussions to reach a resolution."
Unite said the action would involve about 170 workers, including security and airfield operations.
Unite regional officer Wullie Wallace said: "Unite remain open to further discussions with a view to resolving the dispute."