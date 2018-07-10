Two Vietnamese men charged over Elgin 'human trafficking'
- 10 July 2018
Two Vietnamese men have been charged in connection with alleged human trafficking offences in Moray, police have said.
The men - aged 20 and 45 - were arrested following inquiries in the Elgin and Dover areas.
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Police Scotland said the two men were expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.