Image caption The artwork will be removed

An art installation which formed part of Aberdeen's popular Nuart street festival will be removed after it emerged organisers had failed to secure the building owner's consent.

Nuart was introduced to the Granite City for the first time in April last year and returned again this year.

The tiled piece - Everyday Heroes - was put up on the wall of the Kenny's Music shop on The Green without permission.

It will now be "carefully" relocated to another city centre location.

Aberdeen Inspired - the organisation behind the festival - said it was an "internal error".

Ross Grant, a senior project manager for Aberdeen Inspired, told BBC Scotland of the building owners: "They have been very understanding. This is just a very rare, genuine misunderstanding."

Nuart has been held in Stavanger, Norway, since 2001.