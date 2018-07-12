NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over Bucksburn incident

  • 12 July 2018
The pedestrian was struck near the Staging Post pub on Old Meldrum Road

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a vehicle in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured. He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "I would once again like to thank those who have assisted with our investigation."

He added that he would still like to hear from witnesses.

