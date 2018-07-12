Man charged over Bucksburn incident
- 12 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a vehicle in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.
A man in his 50s was seriously injured. He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "I would once again like to thank those who have assisted with our investigation."
He added that he would still like to hear from witnesses.