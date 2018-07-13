NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Attempted murder charge over Aberdeen car incident

  • 13 July 2018
The pedestrian was struck near the Staging Post pub on Old Meldrum Road

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and road traffic offences after another man was hit by a car in Aberdeen.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured in an incident in the Bucksburn area at about 19:30 on Wednesday.

Michael Scott, 34, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again later this month.

