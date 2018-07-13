Man dies after motorbike crash on A93
- 13 July 2018
A man has died after a motorbike crash on the A93 in Aberdeenshire.
Police said the one-vehicle collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle and happened at about 13:45 between Glenshee and Braemar.
The man was in his 50s.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.