NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies after motorbike crash on A93

  • 13 July 2018

A man has died after a motorbike crash on the A93 in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the one-vehicle collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle and happened at about 13:45 between Glenshee and Braemar.

The man was in his 50s.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

