NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Footballer seriously injured in match

  • 15 July 2018
Jordon Brown Image copyright SNS
Image caption Jordan Brown's injury came during a friendly match with Aberdeen

A footballer has been seriously injured after a clash of heads during a game at Balmoral Stadium in Cove.

Cove Rangers player Jordan Brown was involved in a collision with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine during a friendly match.

After the incident, early in the second half, spectators were asked to leave the stadium.

The emergency services have been called and Jordan Brown is receiving treatment.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Spectators were asked to leave the stadium and the match was abandoned

Related Topics