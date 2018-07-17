Building work on a major business park in Moray - which it is hoped could eventually bring 4,000 jobs to the area - is officially under way.

Elgin Business Park - being developed by Saltire Business Parks, with support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) - is a £12m 125-acre project.

A 61-bedroom hotel and a storage facility have already been approved for the site.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said it would help the local economy grow.

Sandy Adam, of Saltire Business Parks, said: "Elgin Business Park is the largest new industrial park in the north of Scotland and could see up to 4,000 jobs created in the area in the next 10 years.

"We are delighted to have construction under way."