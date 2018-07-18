Aberdeen Airport strikes averted as pay offer accepted
- 18 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new offer aimed at preventing strikes at Aberdeen International Airport has been accepted.
The revised deal was put to members of the Unite union.
A series of 24-hour walkouts had been planned in the row over pay, with the first one due this Friday.
An airport spokesperson said of the accepted offer: "The industrial action proposed by members of the union has been cancelled as a result, ensuring that there will be no disruption."