Woman hurt in Aberdeen post office robbery bid
- 18 July 2018
A woman has been hurt during an attempted robbery at a post office in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at Sclattie Park post office in the Bucksburn area of the city at about 12:55.
Police Scotland said a female suffered a "minor injury" and nothing was believed to have been stolen.
Det Insp Stewart Drummond appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone running away, to contact police.