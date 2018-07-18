Image copyright Fubar News

A woman has been hurt during an attempted robbery at a post office in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at Sclattie Park post office in the Bucksburn area of the city at about 12:55.

Police Scotland said a female suffered a "minor injury" and nothing was believed to have been stolen.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone running away, to contact police.