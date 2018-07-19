Image copyright Jennifer Robertson Image caption Vandals stuffed Creme Eggs inside the car charging station

An electric vehicle charging station which was put out of action after vandals stuffed Creme Eggs inside it has been repaired.

The incident happened at the Speyside Visitor Centre in Aberlour, Moray, in April.

Motorists with electric cars had to go to other Moray towns to use other official charge points.

Moray Council said the repairs had now been carried out and the charging point was operational.

A spokesperson said: "It's disappointing when publicly available facilities are damaged by mindless vandals, however repairs to the electric vehicle charging point in Aberlour have been carried out."