Body of man discovered near Birsay in Orkney
- 19 July 2018
The family of an 88-year-old man missing in Orkney have been informed after a body was found.
James Mainland was reported missing from his home in Birsay almost two weeks ago.
The body of a man has now been found nearby.
Police Scotland said it was still in the very early stages of its investigation. Searchers had included police officers, coastguard teams and fire teams.