Motorcyclist killed in A93 crash named
- 19 July 2018
A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named as a 53-year-old Fife man.
Council electrician Andy Murray, from Methil, died after the one-vehicle accident on the A93 between Glenshee and Braemar last Friday.
Relatives said in a statement: "Andy was a keen motorcyclist who was active in charity work with the local biker community, known to his biker friends as the Silver Fox.
"He will be sorely missed by everyone."
The family thanked everyone who tried to help at the scene of the crash.