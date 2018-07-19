Man faces attempted robbery charge in Aberdeen
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at Sclattie Park post office at about 12:55 on Wednesday.
Andrew Thomson, 47, of Aberdeen, was charged with attempted robbery and having a blade or point in a public place, when he appeared at the city's sheriff court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Police Scotland had said a woman suffered a "minor injury".
A 31-year-old man was earlier released without charge pending further inquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.