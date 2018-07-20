Image caption The potential exposure happened at Bridge of Don Academy last Thursday during maintenance work

An investigation is under way amid concerns a worker has been exposed to asbestos at a school in Aberdeen, BBC Scotland has learned.

The potential exposure happened at Bridge of Don Academy last Thursday during maintenance work.

It is understood that material has been sent for testing.

The Unite union said a lot of questions needed answered about what had happened. Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Tommy Campbell, from the Unite union, told BBC Scotland: "We are waiting results. If that comes back as asbestos material, they were allowed to continue working, they were allowed to go home, their clothes were not removed or anything else, any vehicle they were travelling in has been used maybe by others.

"Serious issues arise from this."