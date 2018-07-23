Image copyright Newsline Media

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn has closed his pizza restaurant business in Aberdeen, it has been announced.

Nick's Pizza Bar, which launched in December 2016, has closed with immediate effect, with five full-time staff losing their jobs.

It was described as "no longer commercially viable" and has been placed into voluntary liquidation.

In April, it had been announced the associated cook school in Aberdeen was also closing. It shut in June.

'Economy downturn'

The chef said: "I had always wanted to expand into Aberdeen and the business had years of success with a loyal customer base.

"However, the downturn in the oil and gas industry hit the economy in the north east, leaving people with less money to spend on eating out.

"It's with regret that I've had to make the decision to close my business in Aberdeen where I have enjoyed having a presence.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has worked with us in Aberdeen, and all our customers and suppliers with whom we have had an excellent relationship."