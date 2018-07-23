Woman, 69, dies after A952 crash

A 69-year-old woman has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire earlier this month.

The two-vehicle accident - involving a Morris Minor and a Renault van - happened on the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road on 3 July.

Ann Moore, from the Lonmay area, was the driver of the Morris Minor.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence, appealing for witnesses, said: "First and foremost our thoughts at this time go out to Ann's family and friends."