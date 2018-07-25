Crash motorcyclist taken to hospital in Aberdeen
- 25 July 2018
A motorcyclist been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a lorry in Aberdeen city centre.
The collision happened at the junction of Guild Street and Market Street at about 06:50.
The man's injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
No-one else was hurt in the collision.