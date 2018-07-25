NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three detained after disturbance injury in Aberdeen

Three people have been detained after a man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Gairsay Drive in the Summerhill area of the city.

It happened at about 20:20 on Tuesday evening.

The condition of the injured man - who suffered a neck injury - was not known.