Three detained after disturbance injury in Aberdeen
- 25 July 2018
Three people have been detained after a man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Gairsay Drive in the Summerhill area of the city.
It happened at about 20:20 on Tuesday evening.
The condition of the injured man - who suffered a neck injury - was not known.