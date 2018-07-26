One person seriously hurt in Aberdeenshire crash
- 26 July 2018
A serious accident has led to the closure of the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
One car is involved in the crash, which took place between Peterhead and St Fergus just before 06:30.
Initial reports indicate one person has been seriously injured..
Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.