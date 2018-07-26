New balloon satellite study amid Shetland Space Centre plans
Plans to set up a space centre in Shetland have taken another step forward with a feasibility study into using Unst as a launch site for a new satellite balloon system.
Shetland Space Centre has joined forces with B2Space, a Bristol-based firm.
It is developing a small satellite launcher centred on a stratospheric balloon known as a rockoon.
The rocket is carried into the upper atmosphere by a gas-filled balloon, then separated and ignited.
'Major new sector'
B2Space co-founder Valentin Canales said: "The study will demonstrate the convenience of Shetland as a launch location for polar and sun-synchronous orbits, and will show the potential of Shetland for other launch operators."
SSC project director Scott Hammond said: "We're delighted to have teamed up with Valentin and his team and look forward to taking the next steps on developing what is potentially a major new sector of the Shetland economy."
Unst is Scotland's most northerly island.
Scotland already has a successful space industry, building satellites and the components for them.