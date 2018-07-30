Image caption Four of those who died in the crash: From left to right: Ted Reid, Audrey Appleby, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba Patanè

The names of all five people killed in a crash on the A96 in Moray have been confirmed by police.

Three of the victims were Ted Reid, 63, from Macduff; and Evalyn Collie, 69, and Audrey Appleby, 70, both from Aberchirder.

They were passengers in a 4x4 which was involved in a collision with a minibus carrying a group of Italian tourists.

Four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola and Frances Saliba Patanè, 63, both from Sicily, were also killed in the crash.

Tributes have been paid to victims and police have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward to help with the investigation into the crash.

The incident took place on the A96 between Keith and Huntly in Aberdeenshire last Thursday night.

'Sorely missed'

The occupants of the Nissan X-Trail 4x4 were country music fans returning from a night out.

Mr Reid's family said: "Ted was a devoted husband, dad, granda, brother and friend.

"He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all."

Image copyright PA

Evalyn Collie's family also expressed their concern for others caught up the tragedy.

"We wish to pass on our condolences and deepest sympathy to all the families who lost family members in this horrific and tragic incident, and hope those injured make a speedy and full recovery," they said.

"We have lost a beautiful lady, we now request that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with our tragic loss."

The family of Frances Saliba Patanè described her as "a loving wife and a caring mother and grandmother".

They said: "Frances was also highly respected for the passion and devotion she used in her job as an English teacher. She was in Scotland to celebrate her 63rd birthday, which tragically happened on the same day of the crash.

"We would like to thank all the kind staff of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and other emergency services for their support."

Critical condition

The family of four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola said: "The Ciociola and Passanisi families have been devastated by the tragic and untimely death of little Lorenzo.

"Although your life has been cut short you have filled our own lives with joy - now you are our little angel in heaven."

A 33-year-old woman who was a passenger in the minibus remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the minibus sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, along with a male passenger aged 70.

A three-year-old child sustained minor injuries.

The 39-year-old woman driving the Nissan is receiving treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Dash-cam footage

Police Scotland said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle before the crash.

Supt Louise Blakelock said: "Particularly we are trying to verify the movements of each vehicle in the lead-up to the collision.

"From our inquiries so far we believe the occupants of the white Fiat minibus (registration WT17 DKU) had been travelling north through Scotland and were in the Tayside area around 6pm that evening.

"The occupants of the orange Nissan X-Trail (registration T13 EAC) had left an event in Elgin before heading south on the A96.

"I wish to appeal to any motorists with dash-cam footage who were on the A96 that evening around the time of the collision - regardless of whether you think you have captured the vehicles or not - to get in touch."