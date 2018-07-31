Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Wife, mother and grandmother Ann Moore will be missed

A north-east family have paid tribute to a beloved mother, grandmother and wife who died following a crash in early July.

Ann Moore's white Morris Minor and a silver Renault collided on the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road on Tuesday, 3 July.

The 69-year-old was airlifted to hospital but died three weeks later.

Her family have released a statement saying she was instantly likeable and would be missed by the whole family.

It said: "Ann Moore was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always cheerful despite health problems later on in life, everyone instantly liked her and she was everyone's mum."

'We miss you mum'

The statement continued: "The kettle was always on or just boiled and everyone felt at home with her.

"We all miss you mum, rest in peace.

"The whole Moore family would also like to warmly thank the police, ambulance crew, air ambulance, hospital staff and all the people that helped at the roadside and afterwards."