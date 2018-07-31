A man who died after his car hit a tree in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.

Andrew Lawton, 47, died in hospital after the crash which happened on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road, near St Fergus, just after 06:20 last Thursday.

Mr Lawton, who was driving a black Vauxhall Insignia, was from the Peterhead area.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact police.