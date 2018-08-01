Image copyright Getty Images

A retired couple from Aberdeenshire have won over £50m on a national lottery game.

They took the entire jackpot of £57,975,367 in the Euromillions draw on 10 July, although it is believed they did not claim the prize immediately.

They have not been named but are expected to appear before the media on Thursday to discuss their win.

The largest-ever UK lottery winners were Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, who won £161m.