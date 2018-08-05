NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three in hospital after car hits bridge

  • 5 August 2018

Three people were taken to hospital after a car hit a bridge parapet in Aberdeenshire.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on the B993, near Torphins, on Saturday just after 16:00.

Police said that three men were treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for non life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The road was shut for for several hours to allow accident investigations to take place but has now reopened.

