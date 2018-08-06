Woman found unconscious in Buckie harbour
- 6 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being spotted unconscious in the water at a harbour in Moray.
The alarm was raised about the incident in Buckie at about 19:00 on Monday.
The town's coastguard rescue team and the Buckie RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene.
A coastguard helicopter from Inverness was also called in to fly the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. There was no immediate word on the woman's condition.